Rain expected to pick up in Tamil Nadu

Some parts of Chennai too are likely to get heavy rains from Monday

Rainfall is likely to pick up in Tamil Nadu over the next few days. Some districts are poised to receive rain of a very heavy intensity till August 3.

Heavy rain may cover some places in Chennai and its neighbouring districts from Monday.

A cyclonic circulation over Tamil Nadu, running to interior parts, was cited as a trigger for the fairly widespread rain that is set to begin on Sunday and last at least till Wednesday. While light to moderate rain may cover many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from Sunday, five districts, including Salem, Tiruchi and Perambalur, may receive rain of very heavy intensity, up to 24.4 cm, at one or two places.

Nearly 17 districts, including those along the Western Ghats, Karur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri and Tirupattur, are likely to receive isolated heavy rain on Sunday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said some parts of the districts along the Western Ghats were expected to get heavy rain during the next five days. However, the intensity of rain spells may vary in interior and central parts of the State.

On Monday, seven districts, including Tiruvallur, Thanjavur and Vellore, are likely to receive very heavy rain at isolated places. Places like Coimbatore, Kodaikanal and Coonoor, Kattupakkam in Kancheepuram and West Tambaram in Chennai received light rain, up to 3 cm, till 5.30 p.m. on Saturday.

Rain may also revive over Chennai, which is experiencing a slightly warm weather. Some areas may experience heavy spells on Monday and Tuesday. On Saturday, the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively. Officials noted that the performance of the southwest monsoon in the State had been steady and good so far. Overall, Tamil Nadu has received 20.9 cm rain, which is 78% higher than its average for the season since June 1. Rainfall has surpassed the seasonal average in most districts, except for a few such as Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi.

Met Dept. website migrates to new domain

The Meteorological Department’s website now has a new url: mausam.imd.gov.in/chennai. Officials noted that the website was migrated to the new domain for uniformity of all IMD regional sites, and all information, which were available in the earlier domain, are being fed into the new portal.

However, only some weather pages, like the daily weather bulletin and 24-hour rainfall forecast, are available in both English and Tamil.