Rain continues to lash city, wet spell to last two more days

Heavy showers, accompanied by lightning and thunder, lashed the city in the evening. Several parts of the city including Alwarpet, Arumbakkam, Nungambakkam, Royapettah, Choolaimedu, Koyambedu, Anna Salai, Chintadripet, Mylapore, Santhome, Perambur, T. Nagar and Taramani received heavy showers.

The wet spell will continue for the next two days, the Meteorological Department said.

“The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34 and 27 degree Celsius respectively,” the Department said.

Twitterati grew excited and began posting pictures and videos on the social media platform. However, the rain caused traffic congestion in some of the areas, they said.

Chinnakalar in Coimbatore district got nearly 7 cm and Devala in Niligiris district received about 6 cm of rain for a 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. In Tiruvallur district, Thamaraipakkam and Ponneri and in Kancheepuram district, Chengalpattu and Sriperumbudur got about 1 cm of rain each.