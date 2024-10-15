ADVERTISEMENT

Rain causes flight disruptions at Chennai airport

Updated - October 15, 2024 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger flight taking off at Chennai airport on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Chennai airport faced flight disruptions due to the rain on Tuesday.

While airlines had cancelled 12 flights since there were not many passengers, 14 flights were delayed due to rain, officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

Nine flights that had to arrive from destinations, including Singapore, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Kannur, New Delhi, and Tiruchi, were all delayed between 15 minutes to one-and-a-half-hours. Five flights departing to Hyderabad, Singapore, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Coimbatore faced delays between 15 minutes to two-and-a-half-hours, officials said.

Twelve flights to cities, including Singapore, Muscat, Coimbatore, Delhi, and Visakhapatnam, were cancelled. Officials said they had been asking passengers to inquire the airlines about the status of flights. “We are coordinating with emergency teams and monitoring the water level in the Adyar. Sufficient food supplies have been readied for passengers should they be forced to stay in the terminals owing to a flood-like situation,” an official said.

