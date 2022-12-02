  1. EPaper
Rain brings respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

Residents have been reeling due to soaring temperatures that reached over 35 degrees for a week

December 02, 2022 03:30 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau

Incessant rain lashed many parts of Vellore and Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Tiruvannamalai, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur on Thursday.

The rain that lasted a few hours in major towns covering Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts, has brought much needed relief for residents as they have been reeling due to soaring temperatures that reached over 35 degrees for a week.

Drizzling with cloudy sky prevailed in most of the major areas in these districts on Thursday. Low lying areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which used to get inundated to knee deep during monsoon, received heavy showers. Power cuts were also reported in a few areas in these districts. “Vellore has been witnessing severe fog in recent weeks before rain started again. Sudden showers have brought relief from the heat,” said S. Vimala, a resident.

Officials said that many water bodies including irrigation tanks are filling up fast. Together, these four districts have a total of 4,167 water bodies, including 1,119 Minor Irrigation tanks maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) and other water bodies like ponds, lakes and uranis maintained by the Rural Development Department.  Meanwhile, a group of farmers in Ponnai village near Katpadi in Vellore burnt their damaged crops after they were unable to get compensation for loss of crops. The crops were damaged during last month’s heavy rains in the district.

