Rain brings respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

The Hindu Bureau Vellore
October 10, 2022 00:24 IST

PHOTO CAPTION: Due to heavy showers especially during evening hours for the past few days, a huge tamarind tree got uprooted near Ambur in Tirupattur on Sunday. (PHOTOS: Special Arrangement).

Rain lashed many parts of Vellore and neighbouring towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Tiruvannamalai, Chengam, Polur and Tirupattur in the evening for the past few days.

The rain in major towns of Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts have brought relief to residents from soaring temperatures. Mild weather prevailed in these districts on Sunday.

Low-level areas like Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, which used to get inundated every monsoon, received mild showers for a few hours. “The rain has brought down the heat in the fort town. The ongoing civic projects should be completed before the northeast monsoon to prevent any untoward incident,” said S. Velpandi, a resident.

Among the four districts, Ranipet received the highest rainfall of 199.30 mm, followed by Tiruvannamalai, 93.40 mm, until 6 a.m. on Sunday. Among major towns, Sholinghur in Ranipet district received the highest rainfall of 92 mm, followed by Thandarampattu in Tiruvannamalai with 39.40 mm.

Walajah received 38.70 mm, Arakkonam, 24.60, Arcot, 14.80 mm, Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai, 12 mm, Chengam, 11.40 mm, and Cheyyar, 8 mm, and Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur, 3 mm. In Vellore, Gudiyatham, Katpadi and Anaicut received continuous rain, mostly at night, in the past few days.

The district administration has warned residents, mostly youngsters, from venturing into waterbodies on account of the continuous rain in their catchments.

