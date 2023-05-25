ADVERTISEMENT

Rain brings down temperature in suburbs

May 25, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A spell of rain accompanied by winds brought some respite to residents of several localities in the western and southern suburbs of the city on Thursday evening.

Rain lashed Chembarambakkam, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Urapakkam, Guduvancheri and Keezhkattalai.

According to data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department here, till 7.30 p.m. Chembarambakkam recorded 24 mm of rain, Tambaram West recorded 21 mm of rain, Tirur in Tiruvallur registered 2.5 mm, Poonamallee 1 mm and Meenambakkam had traces of rain.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Meenambakkam station recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius, Nungambakkam 39.4 degree Celsius, Tiruttani 40.8 degree Celsius and Vellore 40.2 degree Celsius.

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US