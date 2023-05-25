HamberMenu
Rain brings down temperature in suburbs

May 25, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

A spell of rain accompanied by winds brought some respite to residents of several localities in the western and southern suburbs of the city on Thursday evening.

Rain lashed Chembarambakkam, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Urapakkam, Guduvancheri and Keezhkattalai.

According to data provided by the Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department here, till 7.30 p.m. Chembarambakkam recorded 24 mm of rain, Tambaram West recorded 21 mm of rain, Tirur in Tiruvallur registered 2.5 mm, Poonamallee 1 mm and Meenambakkam had traces of rain.  

Meanwhile, on Thursday the Meenambakkam station recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius, Nungambakkam 39.4 degree Celsius, Tiruttani 40.8 degree Celsius and Vellore 40.2 degree Celsius.

