Railways stops issuing platform tickets
The decision taken following Agnipath protests
The Southern Railway has indefinitely stopped issuing platform tickets at all railway stations under its control in view of railway property and trains being damaged by the youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme.
A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said sale of platform tickets had been stopped in all railway stations because of the “Bharat Bandh” called on Monday in protest against the Agnipath scheme.
The sale of platform tickets would be resumed based on the situation in the coming weeks, he added.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.