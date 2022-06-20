Railways stops issuing platform tickets

The decision taken following Agnipath protests

The decision taken following Agnipath protests

The Southern Railway has indefinitely stopped issuing platform tickets at all railway stations under its control in view of railway property and trains being damaged by the youth protesting against the Agnipath scheme.

A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said sale of platform tickets had been stopped in all railway stations because of the “Bharat Bandh” called on Monday in protest against the Agnipath scheme.

The sale of platform tickets would be resumed based on the situation in the coming weeks, he added.