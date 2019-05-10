Railways cautious about sparing land for Metro

The Railway Board has written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to direct Metro Rail Administration (MRA) and State governments to consult zonal railways before finalising any Metro alignment running through railway land.

The rider comes in the backdrop of the Cabinet decision that “all Ministries/departments may accord operating rights on the relevant land sought by the Metro railway company...”.

Pointing out that the Railways had its own short/long-term plans for projects or commercial exploitation of land, Sanjay Rastogi, Principal Executive Director, Special Projects Vehicle, said Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of Metro projects running through railway land must specify the location and area, and include sketches of railway/other government land required.

The Ministry of Railways sought not to concur with the argument that in-principle agreement (IPA) for Metro corridor passing through railway land was not required from the railway authorities for approval of the project. The Railway Board has chalked out guidelines for sending DPRs for Metro projects.

Accordingly, going by the revised procedure for all new/extension projects of any rail-based transport system, the MRA and State governments should consult the railways at the planing stage itself. In case the proposed alignment was not feasible to the railways, the MRA/States would be told to revise the corridor. After that, the zonal railways would accord in-principle agreement for the alignment, which would be a pre-requisite in the DPR for approval.

In the absence of such agreement issued by the zonal railways, it shall not be incumbent upon the Ministry of Railways to accord operating rights after sanction of a project, especially if the Railways had its own plan for utilisation of such land, Mr. Rastogi said.

However, there was no mention of the Metro rail projections already running through railway land and are in operation now, including the Chennai Metro Rail that intersects or runs through railway land in the 45-km first phase.