Railway stations on city outskirts lack dedicated link buses

CHENNAI

15 December 2021 01:28 IST

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation has failed to explore the possibility of running small buses to bridge the gap in services in these areas, say commuters

Residents living beyond the city limits of Ambattur, despite having access to good suburban train services, face severe difficulties using them because of the absence of dedicated link buses. Commuters, particularly women, are put to hardship because of their dependence on public transport.

The availability of a dependable suburban train facility along with affordable housing has fostered in a residential boom on the west section, covering Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Pattabiram, Nemilichery and Thiruninravur, on both sides of the railway tracks. However, the residents find it a tough task to reach the railway stations because of poor connectivity.

Despite the potential for the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to operate small buses in these areas makes for a sensible revenue model, officials have failed to explore it.

Advertising

Advertising

Avadi has become a multi-modal transport hub with thousands of commuters, from as far away as Poonamallee and Porur, visiting the railway station to board long distance trains, and those bound for Kancheepuram, Sriperumbudur, Oragadam and Perungalathur taking long distance buses from the Poonamallee bus terminus.

But the absence of ample bus service has forced commuters to depend on share autorickshaws, which fill the vacuum left by the absence of the transport links to interior areas such as Paruthipattu, Karayanchavadi, Veeraraghavapuram, Thiruverkadu, Iyyapanthangal and Mangadu. The Avadi-Poonamallee Road has become a busy with share autorickshaws operating between the Avadi railway station and Poonamallee bus terminus.

S. Elumalai, a resident of Karayanchavadi, said if not for the share autorickshaws, hundreds of residents bound for the railway station and bus terminus would be left in lurch, as bus services were inadequate. The share autorickshaws charge anywhere between ₹10 to ₹20, but the issue is that passengers are forced to travel in cramped conditions.

Residents said the MTC should operate small bus services on this route and also from the railway stations of Pattabiram, Nemilichery and Thiruninravur. They also complained that the MTC had even completely stopped small buses which were previously operated by diverting it for Metro stations within the city.

The MTC had recently started operating a total of 12 small buses from Metro stations of Alandur, Airport, Tiruvottiyur and Koyambedu. The transport coporation had a fleet of 200 mini-buses, which had now decreased to 140.

T. Sadagopan, a consumer activist, said the small bus concept had helped in breaking up the share autorickshaw cartels in several areas, but the failure of the MTC to expand the small bus services to areas outside the city had resulted in share autorickshaws making a comeback in those parts.

Officials had a standard answer of poor revenue generated from operating small buses while failing to explore the issuing of pre-paid travel cards or bus passes in them, he added.

A senior official of the MTC said more than five bus services were being operated from the Avadi bus terminus through Avadi-Poonamallee Road, and that this would be increased in the coming days based on the feedback received from residents.