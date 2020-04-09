Railway Protection Force gears up to provide security on trains once lockdown is lifted

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Chennai division is planning to rope in ex-servicemen to provide security on trains once the lockdown is lifted and services are resumed.

The RPF provides security to 140 pairs of trains departing from and arriving at Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. As on date, the force has a strength of 1,400 personnel.

“Though the exact date when services will resume is not known, we are getting prepared to provide security. Hence the Railway Board has authorised us to rope in ex-servicemen. All our personnel will be provided with masks and sanitisers,” said an officer.

The officer said that one RPF or ex-serviceman will escort two compartments. “Immediately after lockdown is lifted, some changes are expected in the structure of compartments. There will only be one entry/exit and the number of seats will be reduced. Each train will run to only 2/3rd of its capacity. There will be no unreserved compartment,” said an officer.

The government is also planning various measures pertaining to the running of trains once lockdown is lifted. One is to divide the country into thee zones, red, yellow and green depending on the number of COVID-19 cases. In the red zone, no transport services will be introduced, yellow will have restricted services and green will have no restrictions in the number of services

“To ensure personal distancing, there will be no allotment of the middle berth in three-tier sleeper and air-conditioned coaches of long-distance trains. Even side berths may not be there. Linen and food will not be introduced till the number of cases come down. All scheduled timetable trains are to be cancelled and only special trains will be run. There will be thermal screening at all entry points and passengers above 60 will not to be allowed to travel,” said a railway official.

There are also plans to make wearing of masks compulsory and passengers who do not wear them will be fined and de-trained.