Railway projects exempted from CRZ clearance

October 16, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Railway projects coming under the ambit of Section 11 of the Railways Act, 1989, have been exempted from the requirement of Environment and Coastal Regulatory Zone clearances.

Responding to a query flagged by the Ministry of Railways following an order of a High Court, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has informed that railway projects were exempted from prior environmental clearance. The Ministry referred to the terms of Section 11 of the Railway Act, 1989, which overrides every other law in force with the clause “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force.”

According to railway sources, the MoEF&CC referred to earlier court judgments which exempted the railways from Environmental and Coastal Regulatory Zone clearances. It also stated that there was no need to obtain environmental clearance for commercial development of railway stations subject to the preparation of a comprehensive environment management plan by the Environment and House Keeping Management Directorate of the Railway Board.

The sources said that though the Metro Rail Projects were also exempted from environmental clearance as per the Environmental Impact Assessment notification of 2006 and subsequent notification by MoEF&CC, a portion of the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. project, a joint venture of the Government of India and the Tamil Nadu government, between Light House and Foreshore Road Section fell under the CRZ IA and II, hence requiring CRZ clearance. The CRML prepared an elaborate environmental management plan, including appropriate mitigation measures, provisions related to occupational health & safety, traffic and public utility management etc. to address all impacts during project pre-construction, construction and operation phases.

