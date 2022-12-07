Railway police seize ₹40 lakh cash from a passenger

December 07, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), in joint operation with the Government Railway Police (GRP), has been conducting surprise checks at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Ramachandran Central Railway station regularly to prevent smuggling of drugs and seizing huge amounts of unaccounted cash. The railway police on Tuesday seized more than ₹40 lakh unaccounted cash and several diamond jewellery items from a person who arrived by a long distance train. The accused was identified as Gopal of Shivamogga.

The GRP has filed a case and are investigating.

