Railway police in Chennai seize over 120 kg of ganja, arrest 10 persons in two weeks

May 17, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have seized more than 120 kilograms of ganja in a fortnight, under the ‘Ganja Vettai’ campaign . The seizure comes in the wake of Director-General of Police, C. Sylendra Babu directing the GRP to prevent the smuggling of drugs, including ganja, through rail transport.

A senior official of the GRP said the seizures were carried out at various important railway stations including Chennai Central and Egmore, by a special team that conducted inspections at railway stations from May 1 to 15.

The GRP personnel also arrested 10 persons who were trying to smuggle the banned drugs.

The seized materials were later handed out to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing.