Railway Police in Chennai arrests three college students for performing stunts with knives in suburban train

The Hindu Bureau October 11, 2022 14:11 IST

Search is on to nab few more students who were part of the gang

Search is on to nab few more students who were part of the gang

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested three students of Presidency College for performing stunts with deadly weapons in the moving suburban train on Monday. The video of the students using long knives while performing stunts on the footboard of the suburban train had gone viral on social media.

A senior official of the GRP said three students identified as Anbarasu and Ravichandran of Gummidipoondi and Arul of Ponneri were arrested for causing nuisance to the commuters and for performing stunts with deadly weapons while travelling in the suburban train proceeding from Gummidipoondi to Chennai Beach.

A screengrab of the video in which a group of youths armed with deadly weapons are seen travelling on the footboard of a moving suburban train at Athipattu railway station in north Chennai on October 10, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The GRP are on the lookout for a few more students who were part of the gang.. A senior official of Southern Railway said they have been taking strict action against such kinds of behaviour from students even as GRP officials have been conducting awareness programmes in various colleges to curb footboard travelling in suburban trains . It would be helpful if commuters could come forward to take videos of such incidents and send it to us for taking corrective actions, the official added.



Our code of editorial values