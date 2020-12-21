Railway helpline receives many calls on medical emergency

Railway doctors attended to three patients in one week

The Southern Railway, through the passenger helpline 138, has been taking steps to rectify various complaints received regarding the deficiencies of services. The passenger helpline no. 138 of the Chennai division has been registering complaints for catering services, housekeeping and security issues. Of late, the helpline has been receiving calls from commuters for medical emergencies.

In a press release, the Southern Railway has announced that the passenger helpline no. 138 had become an integral part in providing medical attention to passengers without any time delay. During the past one week, more than three cases of medical emergencies were attended by the railway doctors after calls for medical assistance were registered through the helpline.

A senior official of Southern Railway said a call for medical help was received from a 37-year-old male passenger who suffered from a seizure. The passenger travelling in the Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram special express on Saturday was given medical treatment at Chengalpattu railway station after making an unscheduled halt. Similarly, a man travelling in the Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express sustained injury while boarding the train and was immediately given assistance and in another instance a woman, 58, who boarded the Chennai Egmore-Madurai special express train called for medical help through the helpline. The passenger was attended by a doctor at Melmaruvathur railway station and continued her journey after she was provided with medicines.