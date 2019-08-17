Railway contractor murdered in Vyasarpadi

A 42-year-old railway contractor was hacked to death by a gang in Vyasarpadi on Thursday.
The police have formed special teams and have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.
Jayakumar, the victim, was a resident of Kalyanapuram, Vyasarpadi, the police said. He was a local functionary of the Congress party and a contractor with the Railway Parcel Service.
On Thursday night, he had come to an eatery in Sathiyamurthy Nagar, when a five-member motorcycle-borne gang waylaid him and attacked him with long knives.
On information, personnel from the Vyasarpadi police station rushed to the spot. The body was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
Police sources said the deceased had disputes with his wife’s family and business partners.
