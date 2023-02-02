ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Budget gives push for ramping up production of Vande Bharat express trains in three more places

February 02, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST

The eight VB trains, which are under operation in the country, have earned positive reviews from the passengers, says Minister  

The Hindu Bureau

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the VB trains would also be manufactured in Sonipat of Haryana, Latur of Maharashtra and Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central government has given green signal for producing Vande Bharat rakes in three more railway coach manufacturing units in the country. The plan was announced in the Union Railway budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday. 

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing a virtual press conference said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the VB trains would be produced in three more places - Sonipat of Haryana, Latur of Maharashtra and Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh. 

Mr. Vaishnaw pointed out that the VB trains which are at present manufactured in Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, would be manufactured in three more places to help increase the production. He said: “The eight VB trains, which are under operation in the country, have earned positive reviews from the passengers.” 

Mr. Vaishnaw thanked the Prime Minister for presenting a visionary Railway budget by allotting ₹2.41 lakh crore and said 1,275 railway stations would be holistically developed under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Railway Minister also announced the plan to design a Vande Metro train, a kind of suburban train, in this financial year similar to the Vande Bharat train. He said with the electrification of over 85% tracks, the Indian Railways plans to give a push for producing green energy. 

The Indian Railways, under the Gati Sakti, has identified segregated corridors for carrying out railway infrastructure projects. 

It also has plans to manufacture hydrogen train indigenously.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US