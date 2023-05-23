HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway Board sanctions survey work for track expansion of 575 km in Tamil Nadu

The expansion work in five routes is expected to help in segregating freight trains and facilitate additional operation of long-distance trains

May 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu is set to see more than 575 kilometres of track expansion with the Railway Board according sanction to the Southern Railway for carrying out ‘final location surveys’ in five sections. The Railway Board has allotted funds for taking up the surveys in five routes to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) and execute the route expansion projects. 

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, sharing the details of the final location survey, said the project included doubling of tracks from Jolarpettai to Coimbatore (282 km), Coimbatore to Shoranur (99 km), Thanjavur junction to Thiruvarur junction (96 km), Arakkonam to Renigunta (68 km), and the execution of fourth line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu (31 km). He said the Railway Board, in a communication sent on May 4, allotted ₹11.52 crore for the work. 

The expansion of the five routes would help in segregating freight trains and facilitate additional operation of long- distance trains. 

According to railway officials, while the work on the Jolarpettai-Coimbatore route would help in the operation of more long distance trains from Chennai and other States, the doubling project of third and fourth lines of the Coimbatore-Shoranur section would pave the way for more train services from Kerala to the southern parts of the State. 

The major expansion project which is set to benefit the city commuters is the long-pending fourth line work from Tambaram to Chengalpattu. The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has completed the third line work on the section and is planning to operate more suburban train services from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach by the end of this year. The fourth line project would help people from the southern suburbs to commute to the city in a faster way.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.