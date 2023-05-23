Railway Board sanctions survey work for track expansion of 575 km in Tamil Nadu

May 23, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu is set to see more than 575 kilometres of track expansion with the Railway Board according sanction to the Southern Railway for carrying out ‘final location surveys’ in five sections. The Railway Board has allotted funds for taking up the surveys in five routes to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) and execute the route expansion projects.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, sharing the details of the final location survey, said the project included doubling of tracks from Jolarpettai to Coimbatore (282 km), Coimbatore to Shoranur (99 km), Thanjavur junction to Thiruvarur junction (96 km), Arakkonam to Renigunta (68 km), and the execution of fourth line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu (31 km). He said the Railway Board, in a communication sent on May 4, allotted ₹11.52 crore for the work.

The expansion of the five routes would help in segregating freight trains and facilitate additional operation of long- distance trains.

According to railway officials, while the work on the Jolarpettai-Coimbatore route would help in the operation of more long distance trains from Chennai and other States, the doubling project of third and fourth lines of the Coimbatore-Shoranur section would pave the way for more train services from Kerala to the southern parts of the State.

The major expansion project which is set to benefit the city commuters is the long-pending fourth line work from Tambaram to Chengalpattu. The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has completed the third line work on the section and is planning to operate more suburban train services from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach by the end of this year. The fourth line project would help people from the southern suburbs to commute to the city in a faster way.