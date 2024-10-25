GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rail passengers advised to refrain from carrying firecrackers on trains 

Published - October 25, 2024 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has appealed to all rail passengers to refrain from carrying or transporting inflammable items, including firecrackers, in trains or railway premises.

To prevent accidents involving firecrackers and other hazardous materials ahead of the Deepavali festival, safety measures have been implemented. CCTV surveillance has been intensified at major railway stations for added security.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have formed special teams at all major stations to monitor passengers and parcels for suspicious items, aided by sniffer dogs. Awareness programs are being conducted by RPF teams to educate passengers about the risks associated with carrying firecrackers.

Police have begun to check passengers and their belongings in an intensified manner said a senior officer of GRP. An intensive ticket checking drive has been planned by Chennai Division’s Ticket Checking Team in Suburban/Express trains to ensure safe journeys and curb ticketless travel / unauthorised passengers.

Passengers found traveling with or in possession of flammable and explosive articles are liable to punishment under Sections 67, 164, and 165 of the Railways Act 1989, including fines up to Rs. 1000 or imprisonment up to three years or both and liability for losses / injuries / damage caused. Regular public announcements are made to keep passengers informed and vigilant. 

The Southern Railway said passengers are urged to cooperate with railway authorities and report any suspicious items to ensure a safe travel experience. Passengers can contact the toll-free Railway helpline (139) or approach railway staff on duty.

