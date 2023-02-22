ADVERTISEMENT

Rail coach restaurants coming up in four railway stations in Chennai

February 22, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

An empty rail coach will be allotted to the selected bidders who can convert the coach into any theme-based restaurant. The rail coach restaurant is allowed to be operational round-the-clock

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway is planning to set up theme-based rail coach restaurant in four railway stations in and around the city.

For the restaurant project, to be executed by the Chennai division, the Southern Railway has invited entrepreneurs or restaurant owners with a minimum of three years catering experience to participate in the bid. 

A senior official of Chennai division of Southern Railway said rail coach restaurant is planned to be set up in Chennai Central, Perambur, Potheri and Kattankulathur railway stations. The Potheri and Kattankulathur railway stations are located on the Tambaram-Chengalpattu section. 

As per the plan, an empty coach will be allotted to the selected bidders who can convert it into a theme-based restaurant, which will be operational round-the-clock, the officials said. 

While the bidders are required to show a minimum turnover of ₹20 lakh for those applying to set up the unit at the Central station, the minimum turnover clause is waived for Perambur, Potheri and Kattankulathur railway stations.  

