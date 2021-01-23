Raids at TUCS outlets in Chennai

CHENNAI

23 January 2021 13:07 IST

Sleuths of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise check at the premises of the Triplicane Urban Co-Operative Society (TUCS) on Friday night.

The check was conducted following complaints about irregularities by staff. During the check, unaccounted for cash amounting to ₹1,59,865 was seized from Saravanan, sales assistant, TUCS Chepauk LPG unit and ₹54,370 also seized from another person who was in charge of the Periyar Nagar, Tambaram branch. A total of ₹2,14,235 in cash was seized, said a press release from DVAC.

Advertising

Advertising