Chennai

Raids at TUCS outlets in Chennai

Sleuths of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) conducted a surprise check at the premises of the Triplicane Urban Co-Operative Society (TUCS) on Friday night.

The check was conducted following complaints about irregularities by staff. During the check, unaccounted for cash amounting to ₹1,59,865 was seized from Saravanan, sales assistant, TUCS Chepauk LPG unit and ₹54,370 also seized from another person who was in charge of the Periyar Nagar, Tambaram branch. A total of ₹2,14,235 in cash was seized, said a press release from DVAC.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 1:11:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/raids-at-tucs-outlets-in-chennai/article33641555.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY