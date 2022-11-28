Rag picker murdered in Chennai, police detain wife for probe

November 28, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 25-year-old man was found with his throat slit on Monday; an investigation has begun

The Hindu Bureau

The Guindy Police have detained a 21-year-old woman, in connection with an investigation into the murder of a 25-year-old rag picker, the woman’s husband, on Monday. The victim, identified as Kumar Karthik, was living along with his wife Sandhya on the footpath of the Velachery Main Road near the checkpost bus stop.

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said the couple Kumar Karthik and Sandhya were engaged in rag picking and lived on the footpath of the arterial road. The Guindy police were alerted in the early morning on Monday that Kumar Karthik was found dead with his throat slit, while his wife was found in an “unconscious” state. The body of the victim was sent to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem.

The Guindy police are waiting for the post-mortem report to identify the cause of the murder, while having detained Sandhya, and are also searching for any footage of closed circuit television (CCTV) if any located nearby.

