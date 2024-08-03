ADVERTISEMENT

Radiology update held at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital

Updated - August 03, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 550 delegates from more than 100 medical colleges across the country are taking part in the event

The Hindu Bureau

Two books — Chronicles of Radiology and Radiological Physics — authored by C. Amarnath, professor and head of radiology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, were released on the occasion. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A three-day update for final-year radiology postgraduates — Star Primer 24 — began at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital from August 2. Over 550 delegates from more than 100 medical colleges across the country are taking part in the event.

K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, while addressing the gathering on Saturday, said learning was a continuous process and urged everyone to keep themselves updated on the recent advances in the field. Radiology enables discovering what the human eye cannot see and is the gateway for early detection and treatment of diseases. Interventional radiology reduces the cost, shortens recovery time, and, in many instances, helps avoid surgery, he said, according to a press release.

Dr. Narayanasamy released two books — Chronicles of Radiology and Radiological Physics — authored by C. Amarnath, professor and head of radiology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, on the occasion. T. S. Swaminathan, former Director, Barnard Institute of Radiology, participated. P. Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US