Radiology update held at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital

A three-day update for final-year radiology postgraduates — Star Primer 24 — began at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital from August 2. Over 550 delegates from more than 100 medical colleges across the country are taking part in the event.

K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, while addressing the gathering on Saturday, said learning was a continuous process and urged everyone to keep themselves updated on the recent advances in the field. Radiology enables discovering what the human eye cannot see and is the gateway for early detection and treatment of diseases. Interventional radiology reduces the cost, shortens recovery time, and, in many instances, helps avoid surgery, he said, according to a press release.

Dr. Narayanasamy released two books — Chronicles of Radiology and Radiological Physics — authored by C. Amarnath, professor and head of radiology, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, on the occasion. T. S. Swaminathan, former Director, Barnard Institute of Radiology, participated. P. Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, was present.

