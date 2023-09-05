HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Radhakrishnan reviews status of civic infrastructure work

September 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Monday reviewed the progress of road-cutting restoration, ongoing works and directed the officials to expedite the work ahead of the monsoon.

According to a press release, he visited Madipakkam, Ramnagar, Kuberan Nagar, Ambedkar Street, Sadasivapuram, Manapakkam, Mugalivakkam and Madanandapuram to inspect civic work in the presence of officials from all line agencies and field-level contractors.

So far, 786 km of storm-water drains at a cost of ₹1,991 crore have been completed by GCC to give effect to the recommendations of the expert committee. A total of 42 new works of micro drainages covering 47 km have been taken up. 

Dr. Radhakrishnan directed officials to complete work along 471 bus route roads measuring 387 km and 34,640 interior roads covering 5,270 km and along Anna Salai, Poonamalee High Road, Wall Tax Road, Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and stretches such as Madanandapuram-Mugalivakkam Salai, Manapakkam-Mugalivakkam Salai, Ramapuram-Tiruvallur Salai and a few stretches Highways Department. 

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has taken up large scale water supply and sewerage works in various zones. In Mugalivakkam Madanandapuram road, a 2.3-km long cut and cover work has been taken up by the Water Resources Department to prevent flooding, the release said.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.