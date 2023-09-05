Radhakrishnan reviews status of civic infrastructure work

September 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Monday reviewed the progress of road-cutting restoration, ongoing works and directed the officials to expedite the work ahead of the monsoon.

According to a press release, he visited Madipakkam, Ramnagar, Kuberan Nagar, Ambedkar Street, Sadasivapuram, Manapakkam, Mugalivakkam and Madanandapuram to inspect civic work in the presence of officials from all line agencies and field-level contractors.

So far, 786 km of storm-water drains at a cost of ₹1,991 crore have been completed by GCC to give effect to the recommendations of the expert committee. A total of 42 new works of micro drainages covering 47 km have been taken up.

Dr. Radhakrishnan directed officials to complete work along 471 bus route roads measuring 387 km and 34,640 interior roads covering 5,270 km and along Anna Salai, Poonamalee High Road, Wall Tax Road, Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and stretches such as Madanandapuram-Mugalivakkam Salai, Manapakkam-Mugalivakkam Salai, Ramapuram-Tiruvallur Salai and a few stretches Highways Department.

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has taken up large scale water supply and sewerage works in various zones. In Mugalivakkam Madanandapuram road, a 2.3-km long cut and cover work has been taken up by the Water Resources Department to prevent flooding, the release said.