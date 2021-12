CHENNAI

19 December 2021 00:31 IST

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday received the SKOCH Public Service Award for Disaster Management and Mitigation in New Delhi.

The award was presented to him for handling the aftermath of Kumbakonam fire tragedy, tsunami relief and rehabilitation in Nagapattinam district in 2004 to handling the COVID-19 pandemic, said a release.

Advertising

Advertising