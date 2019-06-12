Radha Ravi rejoins AIADMK

Minutes before a crucial meeting of the ruling AIADMK’s office-bearers and members, veteran film actor and former Saidapet MLA, Radha Ravi, rejoined the party in the presence of the Chief Minister.

In March 2017, Mr. Ravi left the AIADMK to rejoin DMK, which he left in early 2000.

He was elected from the Saidapet Assembly constituency in a by-election in 2002 on an AIADMK ticket. But he was not re-nominated in the 2006 election.

Mr. Ravi had courted controversy in March this year after a video purportedly showing him making misogynistic remarks about actor Nayanthara went viral. His remarks drew condemnation from various quarters, prompting the DMK to suspend him.

DMK president M.K. Stalin had said that his party would not tolerate such indiscipline.

Besides Ms. Nayanthara herself, celebrities like Kamal Haasan and Taapsee Pannu had also criticised Mr. Ravi’s remarks.

He had later expressed regret for his comments.

(With inputs from PTI)