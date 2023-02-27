Raccoon, Tegu Lizards rescued from passenger at Chennai airport

February 27, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Air Customs officials seized a Raccoon and four Tegu Lizards from a passenger’s baggage on Sunday. A passenger from Kuala Lumpur was held, based on intelligence information, and when officials checked his baggage, they found these species, according to a press release. The raccoon and the lizards were rescued under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and sent back to Kuala Lumpur. The passenger was arrested and subsequently released on bail, the release said.

The officials seized 495 grams of gold estimated at ₹24.84 lakh from a passenger who came from Dubai the same day. The passenger had concealed two gold wires in his trolley bag. In one more case the same day, the officials recovered 363 grams of gold estimated at ₹18.21 lakh from a Sri Lankan passenger who arrived from Colombo. He had hidden gold in the form of paste within black adhesive tapes.

2.3 kg of gold seized

In another case, a staff of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) was arrested as he had eight bundles of gold in paste form which he had collected from a transit Sri Lankan passenger who was heading to Dubai in a transit area toilet. About 2.3 kg of gold worth ₹1.15 crore was found in the bundles.

In all, Chennai Customs seized 3.15 kg gold worth ₹1.58 crore. Further investigations are on.

