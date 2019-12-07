R.A. Puram’s slow but steady drive to go zero-waste

A few months ago, Raja Annamalaipuram Residents’ Association kick-started an awareness drive about segregation at source and composting, there was a bit of resistance from a cross section of residents. But the Association, remained steadfast in their pursuit of a waste-free neighbourhood.

Then came the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) ‘zero-waste initiative’ which helped the Association to drive home the message. “The Association distributed flyers and conducted awareness campaigns with the help of the conservancy staff from Ramky. We brought about a change in mindset through our sustained efforts,” says T.N. Srinivasan, RAPRA’s vice-president.

Recently, the GCC started composting wet waste collected from home. The waste is composted in parks. “When this initiative began, there was almost 100 per cent compliance,” he adds.

The GCC has set up concrete ring pits to compost wet waste. The composting pits have been dug on Canal Bank Road near the junction of Second Cross Street and the stretch (Canal Bank Road), and near the Second Main Road junction.

“The project is being implemented on a pilot basis on Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Main Roads. With the help of GCC animators and volunteers, we created awareness among the residents. Besides, we have engaged Green Service Trust to collect and take the wet waste to the composting pits, adds Srinivasan.