R.A. Puram residents want CMWSSB to delink sewage line from SWD

Residents of Raja Annamalaipuram have made an appeal to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). They want a sewage line disconnected from a stormwater drain network on Second Cross Street in R.A. Puram.

The work to re-construct the stormwater drain network on the stretch was necessitated as a result of flooding in October last year on the stretch, following blockages in the underground stormwater drain, which prevented flow of rain water towards Buckingham Canal.

The underground drain carries rainwater from other stormwater drains in R.A. Puram and Boat Club area to Buckhingham Canal.

The stormwater drain network was constructed more than 35 years ago. Apart from illegal discharge of sewage, the network brick lining has given way obstructing free flow of rain water.

The stormwater drain network is being re-constructed at a cost of more than ₹1 crore, say residents.

R. Chandrasekaran, founder, Raja Annamalaipuram Residents Association (RAPRA), said, “The drain is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. We have made representations in this regard to the CMWSSB at periodic intervals, but no action is taken till date.”

