R.A. Puram residents’ body to organise events to mark its 9th anniversary

The Raja Annamalaipuram (West) Residents’ Society and R.A. Puram Residents Association (RAPRA) Trust will organise various events, including a free medical camp, civic and horticulture awareness programmes, and a shopping fest, on August 11.

The events are part of the ninth anniversary celebrations of the society and will be organised at Rajah Muthiah Higher Secondary School in Raja Annamalai Puram from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. At the medical camp, free spectacles will be distributed. Technicians and specialists will be available at the venue from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. At the horticulture fest, residents will taught how to set up a terrace garden. “All residents of the city are welcome,” said R. Chandrasekaran, patron of the RAPRA Trust.