GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R.A. Puram residents’ body to organise events to mark its 9th anniversary

Events, including a free medical camp, civic and horticulture awareness programmes, and a shopping fest, will be held on August 11

Published - August 05, 2024 09:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Raja Annamalaipuram (West) Residents’ Society and R.A. Puram Residents Association (RAPRA) Trust will organise various events, including a free medical camp, civic and horticulture awareness programmes, and a shopping fest, on August 11.

The events are part of the ninth anniversary celebrations of the society and will be organised at Rajah Muthiah Higher Secondary School in Raja Annamalai Puram from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. At the medical camp, free spectacles will be distributed. Technicians and specialists will be available at the venue from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. At the horticulture fest, residents will taught how to set up a terrace garden. “All residents of the city are welcome,” said R. Chandrasekaran, patron of the RAPRA Trust.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.