R.A. Puram resident is Bishop of Port Blair diocese

Rev. Fr. Visuvasam Selvaraj, 55, a catholic priest who was born and brought up in Raja Annamalai Puram, has been appointed the Bishop of the Port Blair diocese, which oversees all the churches in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

According to a press release from his parish, Fr. Visuvasam Selvaraj was appointed as a Bishop by Pope Francis. The papal order was issued on June 29.

He will be ordained on August 21. Fr. Visuvasam Selvaraj was born on January 4, 1966.

He was ordained as a priest for the diocese of Port Blair in May 1994.