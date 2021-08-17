Chennai

R.A. Puram resident is Bishop of Port Blair diocese

Rev. Fr. Visuvasam Selvaraj, 55, a catholic priest who was born and brought up in Raja Annamalai Puram, has been appointed the Bishop of the Port Blair diocese, which oversees all the churches in the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

According to a press release from his parish, Fr. Visuvasam Selvaraj was appointed as a Bishop by Pope Francis. The papal order was issued on June 29.

He will be ordained on August 21. Fr. Visuvasam Selvaraj was born on January 4, 1966.

He was ordained as a priest for the diocese of Port Blair in May 1994.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 1:42:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/ra-puram-resident-is-bishop-of-port-blair-diocese/article35949155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY