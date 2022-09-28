R.A. Puram association invites entries from residents for kolu competition

The Hindu Bureau September 28, 2022 18:45 IST

R.A. Puram Residents’ Association in Chennai has invited entries for its kolu competition on the occasion of Navaratri.

Association secretary S. Ravikumar said the association members always discussed civic and other important problems that residents faced regularly. But since Navaratri has begun, this time, they wanted to conduct a contest for residents. “The residents can choose any theme. So far, we have received interesting entries regarding conserving and protecting the environment. Some of them have beautifully portrayed issues like source segregation, pollution control and the need for tree plantation,” he said.

Association joint secretary Annirrutha Raghuveer said such contests helped foster better community involvement and more youth would come forward to participate too. “In future, we plan to have kolam competitions and fancy dress competitions for children,” she said.

The judges would visit residences on the weekend. The winners will be chosen based on the theme, decoration and arrangement of the kolu. The winners will get a prize money of ₹2,000, ₹1,500 and ₹1,000. Those who wish to participate can call 7550125779.