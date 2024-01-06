GIFT a SubscriptionGift
R. Ramachandran, founder of Hamsadhwani, a multifaceted personality whose legacy continues to inspire generations: Sudha Ragunathan

January 06, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Carnatic musician Sudha Ragunathan handing over the cheque to bharatanatyam exponent Roja Kannan at the Birth Centenary of R.Ramachandran’s in Chennai on Friday. Others from left R. Sundar, Secretary, Hamsadhwani, Padma Ramachandran, wife of R Ramachandran, Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited and Ramnath S. Mani, President, Hamsadwani are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Journalist and founder of Hamsadhwani R. Ramachandran was a multitalented and multifaceted personality and a paragon of excellence in his domain, carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan said here on Friday.

While speaking at R Ramachandran’s birth centenary celebration organised by Hamsadhwani and RRC Birth Centenary Committee, she said, his enduring legacy is a testament to his unwavering dedication and pioneering spirit, inspiring generations to come. 

“His life work exemplifies innovation, leadership and tireless commitment to his craft. As we commemorate his centenary, we honour not only the passing of time but the enduring impact of a visionary whose legacy continues to resonate profoundly,” she added. 

She said he had painstakingly hosted centenary of some of the great maestros. 

Nirmala Lakshman, chairperson, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited said, he was someone that everyone across different disciplines of journalism admired and he was a mentor for many at The Hindu. “He was one of the most remarkable human beings I have ever met. One of the great things about him was his compassion and kindness, just as much as his wit and sharp intellect which was a part of his personality,” she added. 

R. Sundar, secretary of Hamsadhwani said, he was a dynamic patron of arts and who lived a glorious life touching and enriching several fields of human activity with sincerity, commitment and dedication. “We are proud of his legacy, RRC as he was fondly called, gave much to the people around him with endless love, compassion and empathy,” he said. 

He noted that they are also planning to create an endowment in RRC’s name at the Asian College of Journalism. 

There was a special contribution by Hamsadhwani to artists welfare fund—Global Carnatic Musicians Association, Association of BHaratanatyam Artistes of India (ABHAI) and Tamil Drama Producers’ Association. 

