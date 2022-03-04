R. Priya, 28, elected unopposed, is now Chennai’s Mayor

Ms. Priya is the 49th person to assume mayoral office n Chennai; the post was reserved for a woman, Dalit candidate in this election

The ceremonial dress and mace given to newly-elected Chennai Mayor R. Priya, in the presence of HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi is also seen | Photo Credit: Pichumani K

R. Priya, 28, was elected unopposed in the indirect elections to the post of Chennai Mayor on Friday. She belongs to the DMK.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi administered the oath of office to Ms. Priya, who is the 49th person to assume mayoral office in Chennai.

The ceremonial dress and mace was given to her in the presence of HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Ms. Priya thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, HR & CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu and Chennai’s residents, after assuming office.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi announced that the election to the post of deputy mayor will be held at 2.30 p.m.

Ms. Priya, who is a resident of North Chennai, holds a post-graduate degree in commerce.

The next council meeting will be held this month after consultations with the Mayor and the Commissioner, officials said. Council meetings will be held every month to discuss civic issues and pass resolutions in the 15 zones of the city.

The DMK has won the recent urban local body elections to the 200 wards of Chennai, with 153 councillors. AIADMK won 15 wards. Chennai Corporation has 61 lakh electors on its rolls. The post of Mayor was reserved for a woman, Dalit candidate this election