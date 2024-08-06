ADVERTISEMENT

R. Parthiban, a ‘100% Chennai vaasi’, traces his life in the city

Published - August 06, 2024 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

R. Parthiban | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Actor and filmmaker R. Parthiban reflects on the city that nurtured him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vanakkam Chennai, the city that raised me. I’m a complete, 100% Chennai vaasi. I was born in Royapuram, did my schooling in Pallavaram, and then Mount Road, Royapettah. There is no place in the city that I have not set foot in.

“In the days I was a drama artiste, and simultaneously moving towards [working in] cinema, I used to sell rubber stamps to make ends meet. I earned a commission of 40 paisa per stamp. I sold them everywhere except between Royapettah and Kodambakkam because I didn’t want anyone to recognise me.

“The reason I’m saying this is, if a person wants to improve in life, they will have to face many challenges. Everywhere I went, Chennai made sure to feed me. Rather, I had the knack to go greet people in places where food was being served. For instance, one day I ended up in Valluvar Kottam, where I met my gurunathar Bhagyaraj sir. Since then, life has presented me with countless opportunities and brought me here.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To see the full video, scan the QR code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US