R. Parthiban, a ‘100% Chennai vaasi’, traces his life in the city

Actor and filmmaker R. Parthiban reflects on the city that nurtured him.

“Vanakkam Chennai, the city that raised me. I’m a complete, 100% Chennai vaasi. I was born in Royapuram, did my schooling in Pallavaram, and then Mount Road, Royapettah. There is no place in the city that I have not set foot in.

“In the days I was a drama artiste, and simultaneously moving towards [working in] cinema, I used to sell rubber stamps to make ends meet. I earned a commission of 40 paisa per stamp. I sold them everywhere except between Royapettah and Kodambakkam because I didn’t want anyone to recognise me.

“The reason I’m saying this is, if a person wants to improve in life, they will have to face many challenges. Everywhere I went, Chennai made sure to feed me. Rather, I had the knack to go greet people in places where food was being served. For instance, one day I ended up in Valluvar Kottam, where I met my gurunathar Bhagyaraj sir. Since then, life has presented me with countless opportunities and brought me here.”

