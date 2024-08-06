GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R. Parthiban, a ‘100% Chennai vaasi’, traces his life in the city

Published - August 06, 2024 09:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
R. Parthiban

R. Parthiban | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Actor and filmmaker R. Parthiban reflects on the city that nurtured him.

Vanakkam Chennai, the city that raised me. I’m a complete, 100% Chennai vaasi. I was born in Royapuram, did my schooling in Pallavaram, and then Mount Road, Royapettah. There is no place in the city that I have not set foot in.

“In the days I was a drama artiste, and simultaneously moving towards [working in] cinema, I used to sell rubber stamps to make ends meet. I earned a commission of 40 paisa per stamp. I sold them everywhere except between Royapettah and Kodambakkam because I didn’t want anyone to recognise me.

“The reason I’m saying this is, if a person wants to improve in life, they will have to face many challenges. Everywhere I went, Chennai made sure to feed me. Rather, I had the knack to go greet people in places where food was being served. For instance, one day I ended up in Valluvar Kottam, where I met my gurunathar Bhagyaraj sir. Since then, life has presented me with countless opportunities and brought me here.”

To see the full video, scan the QR code.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.