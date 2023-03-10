ADVERTISEMENT

R. Krishnaswamy, former senior circulation manager, The Hindu, no more

March 10, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 89-year-old passed away in Chennai on Friday, March 10; he had worked with The Hindu for nearly 47 years

The Hindu Bureau,Lakshmi K

R. Krishnaswamy, 89, passed away in Chennai on Friday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. Krishnaswamy, former Senior Circulation Manager, The Hindu, passed away in Chennai on Friday morning after a brief illness. He was 89.

Krishnaswamy joined The Hindu in October, 1953 and served the newspaper for nearly 47 years. He had graduated from St. Joseph College, Tiruchi.

His son Prakash Krishnaswamy recalled that he was passionate about the newspaper and was proud to be associated with The Hindu for more than four decades. Fondly referred to as RK, he was part of sales promotion work after the centenary celebrations of The Hindu and visited several branches during the 1980s. He had toured other States like Karnataka for sales promotion work as well.

RK was remembered by his colleagues for his soft-spoken nature and his guidance to newcomers. He was known for his respect to colleagues irrespective of their age. He retired in July 2000.

RK is survived by his wife Jothi and son Prakash.

