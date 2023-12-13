R. Krishnaswamy, former reporter of The Hindu, passes away

December 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Krishnaswamy, 93, former Senior Reporter of The Hindu, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Thiruvanmiyur at 1 p.m. Born in July 1931 at Mannargudi to Rangachari and Janaki, he did his B.A. from Delhi University and served in The Hindu’s Delhi bureau for 12 years, after which he was transferred to Chennai. He retired in 1991. He is survived by his wife, Vasantha, two daughters and a son. According to his daughter Sandhya, he passed away in his sleep with his wife by his side. The cremation and last rites will be held on Friday. His former colleagues recalled that he was a friendly and soft-spoken person who kept away from office politics. The Madras Reporters’ Guild (Chennai Nirubargal Sangam) extended their condolences to the bereaved family members.

