ADVERTISEMENT

R. Krishnaswamy, former reporter of The Hindu, passes away

December 13, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The cremation and last rites will be held on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

R. Krishnaswamy | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

R. Krishnaswamy, 93, former Senior Reporter of The Hindu, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Thiruvanmiyur at 1 p.m. Born in July 1931 at Mannargudi to Rangachari and Janaki, he did his B.A. from Delhi University and served in The Hindu’s Delhi bureau for 12 years, after which he was transferred to Chennai. He retired in 1991. He is survived by his wife, Vasantha, two daughters and a son. According to his daughter Sandhya, he passed away in his sleep with his wife by his side. The cremation and last rites will be held on Friday. His former colleagues recalled that he was a friendly and soft-spoken person who kept away from office politics. The Madras Reporters’ Guild (Chennai Nirubargal Sangam) extended their condolences to the bereaved family members.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US