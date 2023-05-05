ADVERTISEMENT

R. Ilankovan chosen CREDAI Tamil Nadu president

May 05, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Ilankovan has been appointed seventh president of CREDAI Tamil Nadu. According to a press release, the investiture ceremony of Mr. Ilankovan, who is the Chairman of Vishaal Promoters Pvt. Ltd, Madurai, and his team office-bearers for 2023-2025 was held on May 3 in Chennai.

The other office-bearers are Madan B.Lund, Director, Srivari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore (vice-president), S. Anand, Managing Partner, Jeyam Builders, Tiruchi (secretary); V. Sathasivam, chairman, Greenfield Housing India Pvt. Ltd., Erode (treasurer) and W.S. Habib, chairman and managing director, RWD, Chennai (President-Elect).

Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy and CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva, CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra and DTCP Director B. Ganesan and Credai National Vice President-South S. Sridharan participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ilankovan said the activities of CREDAI Tamil Nadu would be aligned with the Real Estate Vision 2030 of the State Government, with respect to influencing reforms in the industry and government practices. “CREDAI Tamil Nadu shall focus on efficient and sustainable development and affordable housing,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US