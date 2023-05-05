R. Ilankovan chosen CREDAI Tamil Nadu president

May 05, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - CHENNAI

R. Ilankovan has been appointed seventh president of CREDAI Tamil Nadu. According to a press release, the investiture ceremony of Mr. Ilankovan, who is the Chairman of Vishaal Promoters Pvt. Ltd, Madurai, and his team office-bearers for 2023-2025 was held on May 3 in Chennai.

The other office-bearers are Madan B.Lund, Director, Srivari Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore (vice-president), S. Anand, Managing Partner, Jeyam Builders, Tiruchi (secretary); V. Sathasivam, chairman, Greenfield Housing India Pvt. Ltd., Erode (treasurer) and W.S. Habib, chairman and managing director, RWD, Chennai (President-Elect).

Housing and Urban Development Minister S.Muthusamy and CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva, CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra and DTCP Director B. Ganesan and Credai National Vice President-South S. Sridharan participated.

Mr. Ilankovan said the activities of CREDAI Tamil Nadu would be aligned with the Real Estate Vision 2030 of the State Government, with respect to influencing reforms in the industry and government practices. “CREDAI Tamil Nadu shall focus on efficient and sustainable development and affordable housing,” he said.