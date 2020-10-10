Quiz Premier League to be held today

CHENNAI

10 October 2020 01:07 IST

Registration will be accepted till 2 p.m.

The Learner Circle’s Quiz Premier League (QPL), an online live quiz contest for students, will be held on October 10 at 6.30 p.m.

The quiz, which will be held for students in the 11-16 age group, will be organised by Learner Circle, an online edutech platform focusing on skill development for kids in a membership model. The quiz will be on trivia, covering general knowledge, science, sports and current affairs.

The first round will be an Online Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) quiz that has to be answered at a rapid pace and the candidates who clear the cut-off will enter the next round for the live interactive quiz. The event will then be in a tournament format with four semi-finals and then a grand finale, hosted by Siva Chandrasekaran and Prakash Krishnan.

Students, mostly Indians from across the globe, will be participating in the contest and stand to win prizes worth ₹25,000. Interested students can register for free at https://learnercircle.in/ competitions/ or WhatsApp +917010189101. Registrations will close by 2 p.m. on October 10.