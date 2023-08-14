Daily Quiz | On August 14, 2023

1 / 7 | What title was conferred by the Mughal's on Nawab Muhammad Ali of Arcot after the latter's capture of Pondicherry along with the English(as their ally)?

Answer : Wallajah

2 / 7 | Which area in Madras was developed to accomodate the growing population of the city against his wishes on land belonging to a dismissed East India Company 'dubash', Sunku Rama? PS: Clue this Quiz is from there!

Answer : Chintadripet

3 / 7 | What Begun around 19 years ago by S. Muthiah, Vincent D'Souza and Sashi Nair and now has a dedicated band of people who conduct events during the month of August that celebrate a thriving city

Answer : The Madras Day Celebrations

4 / 7 | Where in chennai would you see this "0" KM to Chennai mark ?

Answer : Muthuswamy bridge near Madras Medical College

5 / 7 | Which festival, celebrated in Mylapore during the Tamil month of 'Panguni' as part of festivities of the Kapaleeswarar temple involves the grand chariot procession of its deities?

Answer : Arupathimoovar

6 / 7 | Which was the first 'sister city' of Madras?

Answer : Volgograd, Russia 1966