Quicker immigration clearance with e-gates at Chennai airport by the end of October

The new initiative to speed up immigration clearance process in the city airport is set to be launched before the end of October. The Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme was recently implemented in Delhi airport and would be launched here next month, sources said.

In a bid to mitigate congestion at the immigration counters, the Centre has set up this programme for both Indian passport holders and foreign nationals having Overseas Citizenship of India Card. In both the departure and arrival halls, there will be four counters exclusively for passengers who register and get listed under the programme.

Sources said some of the air passengers had already begun applying for the programme and those interested may send in their applications (https://ftittp.mha.gov.in/fti/).

Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials said they had already installed the e-gates in the international terminal of the airport and once the programme went live, air passengers would have a convenient dedicated pathway to go through the clearance process. Eligible passengers would have to provide their biometrics and the additional information sought.

“However, those travellers who may be required by Law Enforcement Agencies and Courts to join investigations can be suspended from this programme even after enrolment,” said the Bureau of Immigration.

Some air passengers have posted on ‘X’ their grievances over the delays in immigration clearance at the airport. Marshall Amaldas, an air passenger said, “@aaichnairport looks new and fancy but no improvement in people or process. Stuck at the immigration line for 30 minutes without moving an inch.” More airports such as Kochi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad too would have this facility soon, AAI officials said.