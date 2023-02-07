Quick steps being taken to solve parking issues: Commissioner of Police 

February 07, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said whenever a complaint is made, it is attended to immediately, the challan is raised which includes a fine as well as towing charges.

Responding to queries on the car parking disputes, Mr. Jiwal said, “The violator is warned not to repeat the same and the complainant is also instructed to bring it to the knowledge of traffic officers concerned in case of recurrence of the same.

People can inform the police control room if any car is parked in an unauthorised manner for several days. People can inform the Traffic Control Room (044-23452362), Traffic Helpline (103) or 90031 30103. They can download the GCTP citizen application app and utilise it or send a message to whatsapp number 90031 30103 to prefer any complaint. People can also complain on Twitter - @ChennaiTrafficFacebook - Greater Chennai Traffic Police Instagram - @Chennaitrafficpolice