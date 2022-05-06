Quick intervention by police solves conflict on catching space in public wall

Police restore public wall with the help of Chennai Corporation. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 06, 2022 02:45 IST

Thanks to the quick intervention of police, a confrontation between two groups of persons over booking space on a public wall was amicably resolved. The wall was restored to Chennai Corporation for beautification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, the huge wall located just opposite the Bharath theatre in Washermenpet police limits became problematic for police and other authorities.

TMMK had marked the space as reserved for the outfit a few days ago.

However, members of Vanigar Sangam painted the wall with details of a programme they had organised. Both had a tussle over the issue and complained to the police.

Parties summoned

On instructions from Joint Commissioner of Police, North R.V.Ramya Bharathi, representatives of all political parties were summoned to the police station. They were told that defacing a public wall is illegal as per rules and regulations of the civic authorities.

Police restored the wall with the help of Corporation officials. Now it has become a space for meaningful and beautiful graffiti in the area.

“We took this as a good opportunity and recovered the wall, which is a public property. We are contemplating on removing graffiti on public walls in other places. We will be tying up with the Chennai Corporation to beautify the walls of north Chennai. It will be repainted with meaningful social messages or any other awareness messages will be displayed.”

On earlier occasions, political parties had frequent confrontation over reserving space on the public walls in the city and such duels also led to assault, violence and murders.