Quick fixes will not help matters on South Usman Road flyover

Potholes and protruding steel rods on the South Usman Road flyover suggest that it is time to take up repair work on the facility.

With the northeast monsoon which is expected to set in by October 26, residents say, the condition of the flyover will go from bad to worse, is action is not taken promptly.

The 11-metre-wide, 800-metre-long two-way flyover was built at a cost of Rs.19.8 crore. It was inaugurated in July, 2008. It connects Madley Road with Duraiswamy subway and Panagal Park. The facility was meant to ease traffic congestion on the narrow South Usman Road, especially at the Ranganathan Street intersection.

“The flyover is not well maintained. Steel rods can be found exposed, especially near the ramps,” says K. Narayanan, a resident of West Mambalam.

As per Indian Road Congress guidelines, on an average, a bitumen-coated road is expected to have a lifespan of maximum two years whereas a cement road will last for five years.

In December, 2016, minor repairs were carried out at the South Usman Road flyover on account of damages caused by cyclone vardah.

The facility is due for a major repair work.

Corporation officials agree. They say the round-the-clock traffic movement on the flyover as a challenge to taking up the work.

“However, inspection of the flyover is being conducted regularly,” add the officials.