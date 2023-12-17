Questioning oneness of Bharat is wrong, says Defence Minister Rajnath

December 17, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said questioning the oneness of Bharat was wrong and a bad idea.

He participated in the one-day ‘divine’ Thirumurai Thiruvizha and the celestial wedding of Madurai Meenakshi and Sundareswarar, organised by the International Mudaliar Pillaimar Association (IMPA) — a non-profit community service society.

Thirumurai (Panniru Thirumuraigal) is a collection of 18,497 hymns (12-volume compendium) penned by 27 saints praising Lord Shiva in the Tamil language. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Singh said religio-spiritual thoughts, beliefs, and socio-economic practices formed the template on which the idea of Bharat was sustained and strengthened across millennia.

“In recent times, there has been a concerted campaign to challenge the foundational aspects of Bharat’s cultural and spiritual unity. Mischievous elements persistently propagate the notion that India is not a nation, but a mere union of States. This misguided interpretation of India’s national and cultural identity is historically inaccurate and is due to a lack of understanding of the cultural nationalism in the Indian context or a profound hatred for all things Indian,” he said.

The disruptive and secessionist tendencies that have emerged are being effectively addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is actively reinforcing the national fabric of our cultural unity, he added.

Stating that south India has been the epicentre of Bhakti tradition, with Nayanmar and Alwar saints composing devotional hymns that are sung even today, the Union Minister said south India, particularly the Tamil land, was the last and the least to be affected by foreign invaders. The Bhakti tradition of Tamils is a testimony to the purely Indian provenance of the Bhakti movement, he said.

Paying rich encomiums to south India for preserving the Indian culture, Mr. Singh said: “Our great temples in south India escaped the fate meted out to north Indian temples and monasteries. The happy result of which has been that our Indian culture appears more pristine and vibrant here.”

BJP State president K. Annamalai too witnessed the ceremony and the special pooja. Ten Saiva Atheenams were present.

