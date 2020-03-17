Quarantine facilities near airports soon, 24-hr. helplines set up

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said that as far as possible facilities would be established near the international airports at Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai to quarantine Indians who returned from the 14 countries, arrivals from which had been banned by the Central government.

The government said that its 24-hour helpline could be accessed on the phone numbers 104, 044-29510400, 044-29510500, 9444340496 and 8754448477.

The government warned that those spreading false information or causing unwarranted panic over COVID-19, either in the form of news or on social media or any other form, would be prosecuted under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Anganwadi centres would also be closed in Tamil Nadu till March 31 but dry rations for children in the anganwadis would be handed over to their parents.

“Other than those mentioned, all other essential and necessary activities would continue normally,” a release specified.

Work-from-home

Noting that many private companies had extended work-from-home options to their employees and since educational institutions would be closed, the Chief Minister said the people should not use the opportunity to go on tours or picnics.

Asked if the government would urge private companies to offer a work-from-home option to employees, a senior official said it was for the respective establishments to decide, depending on the nature of work. “Since the option would not be feasible for companies in manufacturing and other sectors, it is up to them,” he said. “Health experts are advising against gathering in large numbers at social functions and events. I request the general public to follow the advice,” he said.

Thermal scanners

Mr. Palaniswami instructed officials in health, transport, police and district administrations in border districts to screen passengers with thermal scanners at toll plazas.

He also wrote to the Railway Minister to advise the General Manager of Southern Railway to ensure cleaning of railway coaches and premises. He instructed the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) to ensure screening and precautionary measures in all border districts to check spread of the pandemic from neighbouring States. Places with central air conditioning are to be cleaned at least once a week.

Further, the Higher Education department has announced that all colleges, universities and other training institutes under its ambit will be shut till March 31.

While the faculty of these institutions have been asked to come to work, the department announced that university exams, practical exams and entrance exams will go on as scheduled. Hostels will be kept open for those students who are taking up exams, the department has said.